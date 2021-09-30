Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 952.6% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,081,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,350. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.