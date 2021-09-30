Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading Down 3.3%

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) shares were down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

