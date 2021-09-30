Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 120,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 258,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a market cap of C$413.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

