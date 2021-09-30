Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.64

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and traded as high as $12.94. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 8,312 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $3,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $2,390,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

