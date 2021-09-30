Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.64

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and traded as high as $12.94. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 8,312 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $3,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $2,390,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.