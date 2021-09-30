Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.39

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 16067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

