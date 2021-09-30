Transcodium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,499.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $132,071.64 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00170349 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

