TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 4.9%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 3,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 516,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $1,072,812. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

