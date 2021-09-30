Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in September

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,489. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

