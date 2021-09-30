Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in September

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,489. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

