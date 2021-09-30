Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $5,931.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00007849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00104878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00139026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.06 or 0.99661933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.06920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00764599 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

