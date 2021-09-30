Trias Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00117668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00175707 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

