TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) vs. New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 105.12% 9.36% 3.77% TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 49.57% 10.50% 6.06%

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. New Mountain Finance pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $273.71 million 4.73 $58.47 million $1.21 11.03 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $91.18 million 5.43 $35.31 million $1.57 10.19

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Mountain Finance and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC beats New Mountain Finance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more. New Mountain Finance Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Mountain Finance Corporation.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors.

