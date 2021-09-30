Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks Sells 34,611 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Todd Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $1,692,042.21.

On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $1,692,042.21.

On Friday, September 24th, C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 364,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,561. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $101.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.