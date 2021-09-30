Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks Sells 34,611 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
C Todd Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $1,692,042.21.
- On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $1,692,042.21.
- On Friday, September 24th, C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00.
NASDAQ TBK traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 364,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,561. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $101.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.01.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.