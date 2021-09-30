Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

