Truist Financial Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to “Buy”

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

ABG stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,825. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.31.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

