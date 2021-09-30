TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $775,411.01

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 87.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $775,411.01 and approximately $19,900.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 143.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

