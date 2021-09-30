Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $25,587.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.67. 379,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Trupanion by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

