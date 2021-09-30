Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trutankless stock remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Thursday. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,928. Trutankless has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale, research, and development of smart electric tank less water heater. The company was founded on March 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

