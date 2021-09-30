Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trutankless stock remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Thursday. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,928. Trutankless has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
About Trutankless
