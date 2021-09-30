TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $10.21. TSR shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 39,129 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.05.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter.
About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
