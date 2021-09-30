Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 643.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 87,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Turmalina Metals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.00.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

