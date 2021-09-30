Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

