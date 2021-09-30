Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 112,700 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 112,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

