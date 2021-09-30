Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 56,248 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

