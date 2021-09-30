Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 56,349 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of CLVT opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

