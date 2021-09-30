Twin Tree Management LP Grows Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 610.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,797,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 723,122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 606,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

