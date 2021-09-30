Twin Tree Management LP Has $1.20 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

