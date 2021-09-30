Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

