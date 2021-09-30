Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,681 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.