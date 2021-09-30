Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

