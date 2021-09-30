Twin Tree Management LP Sells 170,681 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,681 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 598.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after buying an additional 850,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 752,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

