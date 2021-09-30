Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 5% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.53 and last traded at $109.53. 7,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 704,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,148 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

