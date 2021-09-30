U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.17). Approximately 111,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 206,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.16).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.17.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

