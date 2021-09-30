U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $83,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

USB stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

