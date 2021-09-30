Ubex (UBEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $388,596.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $890,051.01 and approximately $388,596.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00373177 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

