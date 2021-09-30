UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF)

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

