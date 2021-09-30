UBU Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $182,268.19 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $182,268.19 and $48,396.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,480,317 coins and its circulating supply is 9,627,749 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.