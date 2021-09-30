UChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,592.21 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, UChain has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UChain has a market cap of $48,592.21 and approximately $3,467.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00173527 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

