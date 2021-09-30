Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $41.95

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.95, but opened at $43.28. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 739 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86.
In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
