Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $41.95

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.95, but opened at $43.28. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 739 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

