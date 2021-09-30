Unicly Genesis Collection Market Capitalization Hits $87,286.08 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $87,286.08 and approximately $435.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

