Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unico American alerts:

NASDAQ:UNAM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. Unico American has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.14.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 53.44% and a negative net margin of 53.64%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.