Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

