Uniswap Trading Up 8.6% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $14.16 billion and $547.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.15 or 0.00053047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.