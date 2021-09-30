United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.55. 50,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,139,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

