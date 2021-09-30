Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 92,607 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.37% of Universal Health Services worth $45,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 156.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,948,000 after buying an additional 162,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

