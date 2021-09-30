Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Universal Media Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.67.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
