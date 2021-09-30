Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Universal Media Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.67.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

