Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 436.7% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,006,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNRV remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 236,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Unrivaled Brands has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28.

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

