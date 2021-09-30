uPlexa Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $463,711.37 and $247.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

