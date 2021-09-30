Uptrennd (1UP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $63,057.60 and $13.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00117882 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000171 BTC.

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

