Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Stake Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

