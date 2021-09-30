Urus Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00117780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00173190 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars.

