USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.